Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 555,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OXY opened at $65.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

