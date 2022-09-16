Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 540.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Up 2.1 %

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $289.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

