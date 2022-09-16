Toroso Investments LLC Sells 295 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $632.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $670.39 and its 200 day moving average is $669.87.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

