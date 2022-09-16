Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $161,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

