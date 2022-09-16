Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 5.3 %

TGS stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

