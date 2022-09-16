TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $166,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in TransUnion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $120.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.