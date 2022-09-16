Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

