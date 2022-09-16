Truist Financial Cuts CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target to $21.00

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $436.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in CapStar Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

