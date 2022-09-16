Truist Financial Trims PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price to $31.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PACW. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.11.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PACW opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

