Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $105.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.84.

TWLO opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 664,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,077,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

