UBS Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $330.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.73 and a 200-day moving average of $274.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

