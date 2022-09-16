UBS Group Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $42.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. TheStreet raised Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.85.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,974 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

