UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCBJF. Barclays reduced their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.25.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

