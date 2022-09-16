United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,573 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $154,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.4 %

URI opened at $288.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.99. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

