United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $22.36

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $21.75. United States Steel shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 67,896 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 242,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 66.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 57,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in United States Steel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.