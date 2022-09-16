Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Buys $115,500.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UVE stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $292.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.81 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -640.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 43,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

