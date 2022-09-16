Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.78. Upwork shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 1,663 shares traded.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $950,620. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 115,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

