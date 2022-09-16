V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Director Acquires $1,009,579.28 in Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) Director Dino M. Cusumano bought 27,023 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.36 per share, with a total value of $1,009,579.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,579.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V2X stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

