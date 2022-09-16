Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.38 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.
