Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in International Business Machines by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7 %

IBM opened at $125.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.