Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after buying an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

