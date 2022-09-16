Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 880.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,058 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 807,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. CL King started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.