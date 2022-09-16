VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $203.00 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.79.

