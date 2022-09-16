Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $103,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

