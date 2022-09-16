Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $335.26 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

