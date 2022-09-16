Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,488,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 827,670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

