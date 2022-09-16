Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Gap Down to $9.48

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $9.26. Vector Group shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 3,005 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VGR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Vector Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

