Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

