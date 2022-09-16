Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

