Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 122,884 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 122,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

