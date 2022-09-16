Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,909 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

