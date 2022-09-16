Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

