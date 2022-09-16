Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

Ingredion stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.