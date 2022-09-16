Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareCloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.26.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareCloud in a report on Sunday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

