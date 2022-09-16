Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
