Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

