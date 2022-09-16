Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $358.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.54. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

