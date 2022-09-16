Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 782,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.82. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.