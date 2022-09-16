Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,087 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

