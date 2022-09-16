Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $206,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

NYSE LZB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

