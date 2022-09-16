Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $725,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $968,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

