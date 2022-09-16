Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Down 2.7 %

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.