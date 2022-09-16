Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $101,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
