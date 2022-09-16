Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $115,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 175,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,135,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 392,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,366 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.