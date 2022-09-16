Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $115,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 175,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,135,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 392,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,366 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.