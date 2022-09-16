Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $115,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $282.31 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.18 and a 200 day moving average of $302.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

