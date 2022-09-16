Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $192,000 in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

NYSEARCA TWM opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

