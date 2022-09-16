Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Polaris by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Polaris by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

