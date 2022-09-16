Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

