Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,089,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $443,682,000 after acquiring an additional 721,628 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 84.0% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

