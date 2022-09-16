Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,639 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,753 shares of company stock worth $12,551,801. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

